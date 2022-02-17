Comex Silver Settles 1.16% Higher at $23.874 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for February delivery gained 27.30 cents per troy ounce, or 1.16% to $23.874 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 53.60 cents or 2.30% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

--Up 11 of the past 14 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Off 15.68% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Up 11.25% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 11.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.39% from its 2022 settlement high of $24.711 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 7.67% from its 2022 settlement low of $22.174 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 50.98% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 6.60%

--Year-to-date it is up 54.60 cents or 2.34%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

