Comex Silver Settles 1.16% Higher at $24.040 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery gained 27.60 cents per troy ounce, or 1.16% to $24.040 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 56.40 cents or 2.40% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Off 10.59% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 36.97% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 4.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.59% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 36.97% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 50.64% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 11.55%

--Year-to-date it is up 71.20 cents or 3.05%

