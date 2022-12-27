Comex Silver Settles 1.16% Higher at $24.040 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery gained 27.60 cents per troy ounce, or 1.16% to $24.040 today
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up 56.40 cents or 2.40% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022
--Off 10.59% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 36.97% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Rose 4.02% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.59% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 36.97% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Off 50.64% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Month-to-date it is up 11.55%
--Year-to-date it is up 71.20 cents or 3.05%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-27-22 1351ET