Comex Silver Settles 1.17% Higher at $23.324 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery gained 27.00 cents per troy ounce, or 1.17% to $23.324 today

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Off 10.77% from its 52-week high of $26.14 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 32.89% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 5.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.74% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 16.59% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 52.11% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 11.27%

--Year-to-date it is down 53.80 cents or 2.25%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1423ET