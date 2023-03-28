Advanced search
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:32:30 2023-03-28 pm EDT
23.22 USD   +0.48%
Comex Silver Settles 1.17% Higher at $23.324 -- Data Talk

03/28/2023 | 02:24pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery gained 27.00 cents per troy ounce, or 1.17% to $23.324 today


--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Off 10.77% from its 52-week high of $26.14 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 32.89% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 5.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.74% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 16.59% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 52.11% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 11.27%

--Year-to-date it is down 53.80 cents or 2.25%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1423ET

