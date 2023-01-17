Advanced search
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:40:06 2023-01-17 pm EST
23.86 USD   -1.72%
02:11pMixed Banking Results, Slumping New York Manufacturing Activity Saps Appetite for US Equities
MT
01:56pComex Silver Settles 1.18% Lower at $23.944 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:42pReyna Silver Says Intercepted 'High-Grade' Silver at Medicine Springs
MT
News 
Most relevantAll News

Comex Silver Settles 1.18% Lower at $23.944 -- Data Talk

01/17/2023 | 01:56pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery lost 28.70 cents per troy ounce, or 1.18% to $23.944 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down six of the past nine sessions

--Off 10.95% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 36.43% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 1.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.18% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 2.95% from its 2023 settlement low of $23.258 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 50.83% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 0.34%

--Year-to-date it is up 8.20 cents or 0.34%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1355ET

