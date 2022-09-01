Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:39 2022-09-01 pm EDT
17.82 USD   -0.49%
02:03pComex Silver Settles 1.19% Lower at $17.551 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Fall, Treasury Yields Surge After Manufacturing, Jobless Claims Data
MT
12:14pFrom Pakistan to Texas, big rains after extreme heat deliver double punch
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 1.19% Lower at $17.551 -- Data Talk

09/01/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery lost 21.10 cents per troy ounce, or 1.19% to $17.551 today


--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down 12 of the past 14 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, June 18, 2020

--Off 34.73% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 26.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.73% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 63.96% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $5.777 or 24.76%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1402ET

All news about SILVER
02:03pComex Silver Settles 1.19% Lower at $17.551 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Fall, Treasury Yields Surge After M..
MT
12:14pFrom Pakistan to Texas, big rains after extreme heat deliver double punch
RE
11:16aVizsla Silver Down Near 5% as Says To Use ESG Platform Developed By MetaVu, Blockhead T..
MT
11:14aAton Resources Loses Near 7% as Reports New Discovery At West Garida Prospect
MT
10:25aNational Bank of Canada Neutral On Wesdome's Liquidity Increase
MT
08:48aVizsla Silver To Use ESG Platform Developed By MetaVu, Blockhead Technologies
MT
08:32aKootenay Silver Details Latest Drill Results From Columba Project
MT
08:16aAton Resources Reports New Discovery At West Garida Prospect
MT
08:00aRich nations to fund 80% of S.Africa's climate plan with loans, some hard to unlock
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish