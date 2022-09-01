Comex Silver Settles 1.19% Lower at $17.551 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery lost 21.10 cents per troy ounce, or 1.19% to $17.551 today
--Down for five consecutive sessions
--Longest losing streak since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, when the market fell for six straight sessions
--Down 12 of the past 14 sessions
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, June 18, 2020
--Off 34.73% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Down 26.49% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 34.73% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Off 63.96% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Year-to-date it is down $5.777 or 24.76%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-01-22 1402ET