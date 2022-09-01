Comex Silver Settles 1.19% Lower at $17.551 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery lost 21.10 cents per troy ounce, or 1.19% to $17.551 today

--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down 12 of the past 14 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, June 18, 2020

--Off 34.73% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 26.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.73% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 63.96% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $5.777 or 24.76%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1402ET