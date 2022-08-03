Comex Silver Settles 1.19% Lower at $19.865 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery lost 24.00 cents per troy ounce, or 1.19% to $19.865 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, July 25, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 45.70 cents or 2.25% over the last two sessions

--Off 26.12% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.33% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 21.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.12% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.33% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 59.21% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $3.463 or 14.84%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

08-03-22 1403ET