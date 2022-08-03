Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:38 2022-08-03 pm EDT
19.98 USD   +0.62%
02:04pComex Silver Settles 1.19% Lower at $19.865 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:58pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Rise With Treasury Yields; ISM Services Index Posts Surprise Gain
MT
08:06aGold expected to be contained by interest rates and strong dollar
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 1.19% Lower at $19.865 -- Data Talk

08/03/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery lost 24.00 cents per troy ounce, or 1.19% to $19.865 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, July 25, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 45.70 cents or 2.25% over the last two sessions

--Off 26.12% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.33% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 21.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.12% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.33% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 59.21% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $3.463 or 14.84%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1403ET

All news about SILVER
02:04pComex Silver Settles 1.19% Lower at $19.865 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:58pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Rise With Treasury Yields; ISM Ser..
MT
08:06aGold expected to be contained by interest rates and strong dollar
RE
08:00aSilver price expected to average $20.06/oz in q4, $20.18/oz in 2…
RE
07:08aDenison Mines Corp. Completes Metallurgical Test Work to Define Phoenix Process Plant C..
MT
06:31aDENISON MINES CORP. BRIEF : Says Achieved Key Milestone with Completion of Metallurgical T..
MT
04:20aAIC Mines Hits Copper, Gold Mineralization at North Queensland's Eloise Copper Mine
MT
03:03aCaspin Resources Finds Gold-Silver System at Mount Squires Project
MT
02:16aMount Ridley Mines Extends Rare Earth Mineralization at Namesake Project in Western Aus..
MT
08/02Burgundy Diamond Mines Secures Diamond Sales Deal With Independent Jeweler; Shares Rise..
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish