  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:20:33 2023-02-09 pm EST
22.07 USD   -0.92%
02:08pInvestors Weigh Jobless Claims Report; Equities Fall
MT
01:51pComex Silver Settles 1.21% Lower at $22.097 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:24pDow, Nasdaq Shed Intraday Gains While Treasury Yields Trade Mixed as Investors Weigh Jobless Claims
MT
Comex Silver Settles 1.21% Lower at $22.097 -- Data Talk

02/09/2023 | 01:51pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for February delivery lost 27.00 cents per troy ounce, or 1.21% to $22.097 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Off 17.82% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 25.90% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 6.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.81% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Off 54.63% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 6.95%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.765 or 7.40%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1351ET

