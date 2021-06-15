Log in
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Comex Silver Settles 1.23% Lower at $27.679 -- Data Talk

06/15/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery lost 34.50 cents per troy ounce, or 1.23% to $27.679 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, June 3, 2021

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 45.20 cents or 1.61% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, June 3, 2021

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, June 3, 2021

--Off 5.85% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 58.23% from its 52-week low of $17.493 hit Thursday, June 18, 2020

--Rose 56.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.85% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 14.75% from its 2021 settlement low of $24.121 hit Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Off 43.16% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 1.12%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.347 or 5.12%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-21 1351ET

