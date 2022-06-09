Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:22 2022-06-09 pm EDT
21.76 USD   -1.26%
02:02pComex Silver Settles 1.25% Lower at $21.797 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:39pFertilizer producer Nutrien to boost potash output amid global shortage
RE
01:16pNutrien to Further Boost Annual Potash Production to Manage Eastern Europe Supply Uncertainty
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 1.25% Lower at $21.797 -- Data Talk

06/09/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery lost 27.70 cents per troy ounce, or 1.25% to $21.797 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, June 3, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 36.20 cents or 1.63% over the last two sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, May 31, 2022

--Off 22.52% from its 52-week high of $28.131 hit Friday, June 11, 2021

--Up 5.01% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 22.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.93% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.01% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 55.24% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 0.67%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.531 or 6.56%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1401ET

All news about SILVER
02:02pComex Silver Settles 1.25% Lower at $21.797 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:39pFertilizer producer Nutrien to boost potash output amid global shortage
RE
01:16pNutrien to Further Boost Annual Potash Production to Manage Eastern Europe Supply Uncer..
MT
12:59pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Drop While Treasury Yields Advance;..
MT
10:26aExcellon Down in US, Canada Trading as Reports Braunsdorf License Extension Within Silv..
MT
09:07aPaycore Minerals Details Intersections at FAD Main Zone in Nevada
MT
08:53aNutrien to Increase Fertilizer Production Capacity, Return Additional $2 Billion to Sha..
MT
08:16aRegency Silver Options a 70% Stake in Its Paisano Gold Project in Peru to AsiaBaseMetal..
MT
07:44aExcellon Reports Braunsdorf License Extension Within Silver City Project
MT
07:08aEXCELLON BRIEF : Details Extension of Braunsdorf License on Silver City Project
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral