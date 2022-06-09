Comex Silver Settles 1.25% Lower at $21.797 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery lost 27.70 cents per troy ounce, or 1.25% to $21.797 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, June 3, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 36.20 cents or 1.63% over the last two sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, May 31, 2022

--Off 22.52% from its 52-week high of $28.131 hit Friday, June 11, 2021

--Up 5.01% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 22.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.93% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.01% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 55.24% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 0.67%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.531 or 6.56%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1401ET