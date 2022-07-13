Comex Silver Settles 1.26% Higher at $19.138 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for July delivery gained 23.90 cents per troy ounce, or 1.26% to $19.138 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 28.82% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.26% from its 52-week low of $18.899 hit Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Down 27.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.82% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.26% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.899 hit Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Off 60.70% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 5.64%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.19 or 17.96%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

