       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:53 2022-07-13 pm EDT
19.27 USD   +1.96%
02:27pUnity Software Merging With Israel's IronSource in $4.4 Billion Deal, Lowers Annual Sales Outlook
MT
02:07pComex Silver Settles 1.26% Higher at $19.138 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:45pGold Resource Details Preliminary Q2 Deliveries, Shares Rise
MT
Comex Silver Settles 1.26% Higher at $19.138 -- Data Talk

07/13/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for July delivery gained 23.90 cents per troy ounce, or 1.26% to $19.138 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 28.82% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.26% from its 52-week low of $18.899 hit Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Down 27.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.82% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.26% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.899 hit Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Off 60.70% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 5.64%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.19 or 17.96%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-13-22 1406ET

Chart SILVER
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish