Comex Silver Settles 1.27% Lower at $18.336 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery lost 23.50 cents per troy ounce, or 1.27% to $18.336 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 33.80 cents or 1.81% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down eight of the past nine sessions

--Off 31.81% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.47% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 24.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.81% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.47% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 62.35% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 3.29%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.992 or 21.40%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1402ET