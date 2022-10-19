Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:16 2022-10-19 pm EDT
18.43 USD   -1.75%
02:03pComex Silver Settles 1.27% Lower at $18.336 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:35pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Lower After Treasury Yield Soars to 14-Year High
MT
01:22pUS Stocks Fall Midday as Treasury Yields Soar
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 1.27% Lower at $18.336 -- Data Talk

10/19/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery lost 23.50 cents per troy ounce, or 1.27% to $18.336 today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 33.80 cents or 1.81% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down eight of the past nine sessions

--Off 31.81% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.47% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 24.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.81% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.47% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 62.35% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 3.29%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.992 or 21.40%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1402ET

