Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 1.29% Higher at $22.792 -- Data Talk

12/22/2021 | 02:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery gained 29.00 cents per troy ounce, or 1.29% to $22.792 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 51.70 cents or 2.32% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Off 22.47% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 6.21% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 11.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.47% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 6.21% from its 2021 settlement low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 53.20% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 0.12%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.54 or 13.44%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-21 1402ET

All news about SILVER
02:16pLibero Copper & Gold Upsizes Private Placement of Share Units to C$8.3 Million
MT
02:03pComex Silver Settles 1.29% Higher at $22.792 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:45pEquities Extend Recovery Midday as Consumer Confidence Rises Above Forecasts
MT
01:26pSilver Dollar Resources Completes Core Drilling at La Joya Silver Project in Durango, M..
MT
12:55pIvanhoe Mines Reports 100,000 Tons of Copper Produced from Kamoa-Kakula; Up 1.3%
MT
12:44pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Advance After December Consumer Co..
MT
12:13pFTSE 100 Ends Wednesday Up as UK Traders Appear Cautiously Optimistic
DJ
11:45aEquity Metals Reports Closing of Private Placements; Up 3.7%
MT
11:29aChina's Huayou buys lithium mine in Zimbabwe for $422 mln
RE
11:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Turkey ETFs lure a net $90 million since October despite poor performance
TI
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral