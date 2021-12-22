Comex Silver Settles 1.29% Higher at $22.792 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery gained 29.00 cents per troy ounce, or 1.29% to $22.792 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 51.70 cents or 2.32% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Off 22.47% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 6.21% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 11.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.47% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 6.21% from its 2021 settlement low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 53.20% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 0.12%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.54 or 13.44%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

