       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  03:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
18.72 USD   -0.06%
Comex Silver Settles 1.31% Higher at $18.791 -- Data Talk

07/18/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for July delivery gained 24.30 cents per troy ounce, or 1.31% to $18.791 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 62.20 cents or 3.42% over the last two sessions

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Off 30.11% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.42% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 25.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.11% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.42% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 61.41% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 7.35%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.537 or 19.45%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-22 1401ET

All news about SILVER
02:02pComex Silver Settles 1.31% Higher at $18.791 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:49pThunder Gold Reports Definitive Agreement on Okohongo Property in Namibia; Amends Agree..
MT
12:58pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Rise as Investors Train Focus on C..
MT
12:24pToronto Stocks Jump; Precision Drilling Rises on Well-Servicing Business, Rentals Asset..
DJ
10:43aPrime Mining Gains Near 10% as Details Gold and Silver Intercepts at San Miguel East De..
MT
10:31aFirst Mining Jumps Near 5% as Says To Consolidate Ownership Of Duparquet Gold Project
MT
10:29aAvino Rises in US, Canada Trading as Q2 Silver Equivalent Production Up 42% Quarter On ..
MT
10:22aHycroft Mining Outlines Exploration Program at Nevada Gold, Silver Mine
MT
10:14aGCM Mining Up 4% as Reports Higher Q2 Gold, Silver Production Year Over Year; Declares ..
MT
09:42aOrefinders Resources Finds New Mineralized Zone at McGarry Gold Project, Prepares for K..
MT
More news
