Comex Silver Settles 1.31% Higher at $18.791 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for July delivery gained 24.30 cents per troy ounce, or 1.31% to $18.791 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 62.20 cents or 3.42% over the last two sessions

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Off 30.11% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.42% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 25.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.11% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.42% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 61.41% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 7.35%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.537 or 19.45%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

