  Homepage
  Commodities
  Silver
  News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
03:08 2022-11-29 pm EST
21.25 USD   +1.61%
02:04pComex Silver Settles 1.38% Higher at $21.204 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:54pSilver Elephant Mining Upsizes Private Placement
MT
01:45pRising Inflation Expectations Hit US Equities
MT
Comex Silver Settles 1.38% Higher at $21.204 -- Data Talk

11/29/2022 | 02:04pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for December (new front month) delivery gained 28.90 cents per troy ounce, or 1.38% to $21.204 today


--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 21.14% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 20.81% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 6.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.14% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 20.81% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 56.46% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 10.87%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.124 or 9.10%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1403ET

