Comex Silver Settles 1.41% Lower at $20.936 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery lost 30.00 cents per troy ounce, or 1.41% to $20.936 today
--Down for two consecutive sessions
--Down 97.70 cents or 4.46% over the last two sessions
--Down four of the past five sessions
--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year
--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Off 24.69% from its 52-week high of $27.80 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021
--Up 0.86% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 24.36% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 22.14% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 0.86% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Off 57.01% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Month-to-date it is down 3.30%
--Year-to-date it is down $2.392 or 10.25%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-14-22 1408ET