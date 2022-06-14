Comex Silver Settles 1.41% Lower at $20.936 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery lost 30.00 cents per troy ounce, or 1.41% to $20.936 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 97.70 cents or 4.46% over the last two sessions

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 24.69% from its 52-week high of $27.80 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 0.86% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 24.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.14% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.86% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 57.01% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 3.30%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.392 or 10.25%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-22 1408ET