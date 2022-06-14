Log in
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:04 2022-06-14 pm EDT
21.01 USD   -0.51%
02:09pComex Silver Settles 1.41% Lower at $20.936 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:38pRomios Gold Highlights High-Grade Assays from Previously Undocumented Prospects on Kinkaid Project, Nevada
MT
01:01pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Mixed While 10-Year Yield Hits Decade-High
MT
Comex Silver Settles 1.41% Lower at $20.936 -- Data Talk

06/14/2022 | 02:09pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery lost 30.00 cents per troy ounce, or 1.41% to $20.936 today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 97.70 cents or 4.46% over the last two sessions

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 24.69% from its 52-week high of $27.80 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 0.86% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 24.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.14% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.86% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 57.01% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 3.30%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.392 or 10.25%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-22 1408ET

Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral