Comex Silver Settles 1.52% Lower at $19.175 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery lost 29.60 cents per troy ounce, or 1.52% to $19.175 today

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 28.69% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.25% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 15.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.69% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.25% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 60.63% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 7.96%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.153 or 17.80%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

09-15-22 1359ET