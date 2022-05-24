Comex Silver Settles 1.57% Higher at $22.063 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for May delivery gained 34.00 cents per troy ounce, or 1.57% to $22.063 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 39.40 cents or 1.82% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Off 21.72% from its 52-week high of $28.186 hit Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Up 6.29% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 21.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.94% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.29% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 54.70% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 4.24%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.265 or 5.42%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

