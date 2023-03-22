Comex Silver Settles 1.57% Higher at $22.675 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery gained 35.10 cents per troy ounce, or 1.57% to $22.675 today

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Off 13.26% from its 52-week high of $26.14 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 29.19% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 9.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.42% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 13.35% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 53.44% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 8.18%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.187 or 4.97%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

