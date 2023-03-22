Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  01:41:55 2023-03-22 pm EDT
22.66 USD   +1.04%
01:51pComex Silver Settles 1.57% Higher at $22.675 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:41pRisk Appetite Wanes as Equities Edge Lower Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
MT
12:56pAnticipation Around Fed Reserve's Rate Decision Looms Over Exchange-Traded Funds, US Equities
MT
Comex Silver Settles 1.57% Higher at $22.675 -- Data Talk

03/22/2023 | 01:51pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery gained 35.10 cents per troy ounce, or 1.57% to $22.675 today


--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Off 13.26% from its 52-week high of $26.14 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 29.19% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 9.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.42% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 13.35% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 53.44% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 8.18%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.187 or 4.97%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-23 1350ET

fermer