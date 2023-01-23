Comex Silver Settles 1.59% Lower at $23.452 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery lost 37.80 cents per troy ounce, or 1.59% to $23.452 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Off 12.78% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 33.62% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 1.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.21% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 0.83% from its 2023 settlement low of $23.258 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 51.84% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 1.72%

--Year-to-date it is down 41.00 cents or 1.72%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

