Comex Silver Settles 1.60% Lower at $21.407 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery lost 34.70 cents per troy ounce, or 1.60% to $21.407 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 20.38% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.13% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 18.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.38% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.13% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 56.04% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 1.13%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.921 or 8.23%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

06-22-22 1402ET