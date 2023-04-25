Front Month Comex Silver for April delivery lost 42.90 cents per troy ounce, or 1.70% to $24.877 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, April 14, 2023

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, April 10, 2023

--Off 3.85% from its 52-week high of $25.874 hit Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Up 41.74% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 5.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.85% from its 2023 settlement high of $25.874 hit Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Up 24.35% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 48.92% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 3.33%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.015 or 4.25%

