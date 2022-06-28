Log in
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  01:58 2022-06-28 pm EDT
20.86 USD   -1.37%
Comex Silver Settles 1.71% Lower at $20.797 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/27Sierra Madre Details $10 Million Best Efforts Private Placement of Subscription Receipts
MT
06/27US Stocks Begin Week Lower as Yields Climb With Crude Futures
MT
Comex Silver Settles 1.71% Lower at $20.797 -- Data Talk

06/28/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery lost 36.20 cents per troy ounce, or 1.71% to $20.797 today


--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 22.65% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.19% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 19.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.65% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.19% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 57.30% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 3.94%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.531 or 10.85%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1403ET

