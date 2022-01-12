Log in
Comex Silver Settles 1.73% Higher at $23.200 -- Data Talk

01/12/2022 | 02:02pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery gained 39.40 cents per troy ounce, or 1.73% to $23.200 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $1.026 or 4.63% over the last four sessions

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up 15 of the past 19 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Off 21.08% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 8.11% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 9.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 4.63% from its 2022 settlement low of $22.174 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 52.36% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 0.55%

--Year-to-date it is down 12.80 cents or 0.55%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-22 1401ET

