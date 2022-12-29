Comex Silver Settles 1.73% Higher at $24.078 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for January (new front month) delivery gained 40.90 cents per troy ounce, or 1.73% to $24.078 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Off 10.45% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 37.19% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 4.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.45% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 37.19% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 50.56% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 11.73%

--Year-to-date it is up 75.00 cents or 3.22%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

