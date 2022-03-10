Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 1.73% Higher at $26.202 -- Data Talk

03/10/2022 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery gained 44.50 cents per troy ounce, or 1.73% to $26.202 today


--Up 12 of the past 16 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 7.46% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Up 22.10% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 0.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.55% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 18.17% from its 2022 settlement low of $22.174 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 46.20% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 7.56%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.874 or 12.32%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1401ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ON HOLDING AG 9.89% 22.89 End-of-day quote.-39.46%
SILVER 1.13% 25.93 Delayed Quote.13.61%
All news about SILVER
02:02pComex Silver Settles 1.73% Higher at $26.202 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:02pFTSE 100 weighed down by banks and oil firms; Rio Tinto slumps
RE
12:55pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Drop as Inflation Surges in..
MT
11:53aVisible Gold Mines Acquires a Potential Lithium Property in Quebec's James Bay Region
MT
11:42aMali forecasts industrial gold production of 64.1 T in 2022
RE
10:34aVizsla Silver Surges in US, Canada Trading as Reports Latest Assays From Recently Disco..
MT
10:33aEndeavour Silver Jumps Near 6% in US, Canada Trading Even as Q4 2021 Adjusted Earnings ..
MT
10:27aFirst Majestic Silver Swings to Q4 2021 Adjusted Earnings, Names New CFO
MT
07:51aVizsla Silver Reports Latest Assays From Recently Discovered Copala Vein
MT
07:40aEndeavour Silver's Q4 2021 Adjusted Earnings Slump Year Over Year
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral