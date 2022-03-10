Comex Silver Settles 1.73% Higher at $26.202 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery gained 44.50 cents per troy ounce, or 1.73% to $26.202 today

--Up 12 of the past 16 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 7.46% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Up 22.10% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 0.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.55% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 18.17% from its 2022 settlement low of $22.174 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 46.20% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 7.56%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.874 or 12.32%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1401ET