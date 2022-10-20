Comex Silver Settles 1.80% Higher at $18.666 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery gained 33.00 cents per troy ounce, or 1.80% to $18.666 today
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Off 30.58% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 6.35% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Down 22.71% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 30.58% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 6.35% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Off 61.67% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Month-to-date it is down 1.55%
--Year-to-date it is down $4.662 or 19.98%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-20-22 1401ET