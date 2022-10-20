Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  01:52 2022-10-20 pm EDT
18.68 USD   +1.53%
Comex Silver Settles 1.80% Higher at $18.666 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:42pUS Stocks Mixed Midday as Treasury Yields Rise
MT
01:19pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Mixed With Higher Treasury Yields
MT
Comex Silver Settles 1.80% Higher at $18.666 -- Data Talk

10/20/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery gained 33.00 cents per troy ounce, or 1.80% to $18.666 today


--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 30.58% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.35% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 22.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.58% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.35% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 61.67% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 1.55%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.662 or 19.98%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1401ET

