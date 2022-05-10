Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  05/10 01:56:42 pm EDT
21.55 USD   -1.19%
02:03pComex Silver Settles 1.80% Lower at $21.390 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:27pEquities Mixed Midday as Treasury Yields Retreat Ahead of April Inflation Report
MT
01:01pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; Wall Street Choppy as Treasury Yields Retreat Ahead of April Inflation Data
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 1.80% Lower at $21.390 -- Data Talk

05/10/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for May delivery lost 39.20 cents per troy ounce, or 1.80% to $21.390 today


--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $1.01 or 4.51% over the last three sessions

--Down 14 of the past 16 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, July 20, 2020

--Off 24.45% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Down 22.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.45% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 56.08% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 7.16%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.938 or 8.31%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-22 1402ET

All news about SILVER
02:03pComex Silver Settles 1.80% Lower at $21.390 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:27pEquities Mixed Midday as Treasury Yields Retreat Ahead of April Inflation Report
MT
01:01pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; Wall Street Choppy as Treasury Yields Retreat..
MT
10:41aPeru to increase public spending in mining regions to curb social conflicts
RE
10:31aPan African Resources Commissions Construction Of Solar Photovoltaic Plant At Gold Mine
MT
07:45aEarnings Flash (IVPAF) IVANHOE MINES Posts Q1 Revenue $519.6M
MT
06:45aSilver Base Suspends Trading Following Court's Winding-Up Order
MT
06:08aExclusive-U.S. asked Brazil's Petrobras if it could raise oil output; it said no -sourc..
RE
06:00aMT NEWSWIRES CANADA OVERNIGHT STOCKS : Suncor; Couche-Tard; Pan American Silver
MT
04:42aFinancials and healthcare shares lift FTSE 100
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral