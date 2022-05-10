Comex Silver Settles 1.80% Lower at $21.390 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for May delivery lost 39.20 cents per troy ounce, or 1.80% to $21.390 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $1.01 or 4.51% over the last three sessions

--Down 14 of the past 16 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, July 20, 2020

--Off 24.45% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Down 22.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.45% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 56.08% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 7.16%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.938 or 8.31%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

