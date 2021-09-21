Comex Silver Settles 1.85% Higher at $22.573 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery gained 41.00 cents per troy ounce, or 1.85%(rounded) to $22.573 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Snaps a four session losing streak
--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year
--Off 23.22% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021
--Up 1.85% from its 52-week low of $22.163 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021
--Down 7.65% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 23.22% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021
--Up 1.85% from its 2021 settlement low of $22.163 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021
--Off 53.65% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Month-to-date it is down 5.79%
--Year-to-date it is down $3.759 or 14.28%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
