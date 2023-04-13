Front Month Comex Silver for April delivery gained 47.00 cents per troy ounce, or 1.85% to $25.874 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $1.028 or 4.14% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, April 18, 2022

--Off 1.02% from its 52-week high of $26.14 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 47.42% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 0.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 29.34% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 46.87% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 7.47%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.012 or 8.43%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 1354ET