Comex Silver Settles 2.06% Lower at $20.251 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery lost 42.60 cents per troy ounce, or 2.06% to $20.251 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Off 24.68% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.46% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 14.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.68% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.46% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 58.42% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 0.47%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.077 or 13.19%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-15-22 1403ET