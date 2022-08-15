Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:00 2022-08-15 pm EDT
20.28 USD   -2.36%
02:04pComex Silver Settles 2.06% Lower at $20.251 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:46pShares Up as Ceylon Graphite Reports Granting of Industrial Mining License for M1 Mining Project
MT
12:54pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Equity Indices Higher in Choppy Trade
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 2.06% Lower at $20.251 -- Data Talk

08/15/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery lost 42.60 cents per troy ounce, or 2.06% to $20.251 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Off 24.68% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.46% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 14.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.68% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.46% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 58.42% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 0.47%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.077 or 13.19%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-15-22 1403ET

All news about SILVER
02:04pComex Silver Settles 2.06% Lower at $20.251 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:46pShares Up as Ceylon Graphite Reports Granting of Industrial Mining License for M1 Minin..
MT
12:54pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Equity Indices Higher in Choppy Trade
MT
11:36aNational Bank Adjusts Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines, Trims Target Price After Q2 M..
MT
11:32aS.African coal miner Seriti plans 450 MW Mpumalanga wind farm
RE
11:30aMaple Gold Mines Highlights Initial Assay Results from Eagle Mine Property in Quebec; N..
MT
11:21aNational Bank Updates Estimates for Pan American Silver, Cuts Target Price after Q2 Mis..
MT
11:18aU.S. home builder sentiment, New York state factory activity drop
RE
11:10aIvanhoe Mines Drops 4% as Swings To Q2 Profit Year Over Year
MT
11:09aMAG Silver Loses Near 2% as Books Higher Q2 EPS Year Over Year
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish