Comex Silver Settles 2.13% Lower at $23.338 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for February delivery lost 50.70 cents per troy ounce, or 2.13% to $23.338 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
--Down two of the past three sessions
--Off 17.57% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021
--Up 8.76% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
--Down 14.57% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 5.56% from its 2022 settlement high of $24.711 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
--Up 5.25% from its 2022 settlement low of $22.174 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022
--Off 52.08% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Month-to-date it is up 4.21%
--Year-to-date it is up 1.00 cents or 0.04%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
