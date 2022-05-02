Comex Silver Settles 2.15% Lower at $22.544 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for May delivery lost 49.60 cents per troy ounce, or 2.15% to $22.544 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Down for 10 consecutive sessions

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, May 9, 2017 when the market fell for 11 straight sessions

--Down 11 of the past 12 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Off 20.38% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Up 5.06% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 16.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.16% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.67% from its 2022 settlement low of $22.174 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 53.71% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down 78.40 cents or 3.36%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

