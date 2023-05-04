Front Month Comex Silver for May delivery gained 55.90 cents per troy ounce, or 2.19% to $26.035 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023
--Up for six consecutive sessions
--Longest winning streak since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Highest settlement value since Monday, April 18, 2022
--Up 48.34% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Rose 16.23% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 30.14% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023
--Off 46.54% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Year-to-date it is up $2.173 or 9.11%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-04-23 1351ET