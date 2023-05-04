Front Month Comex Silver for May delivery gained 55.90 cents per troy ounce, or 2.19% to $26.035 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Up for six consecutive sessions

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 48.34% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 16.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 30.14% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 46.54% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is up $2.173 or 9.11%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

