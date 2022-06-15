Comex Silver Settles 2.23% Higher at $21.402 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery gained 46.60 cents per troy ounce, or 2.23% to $21.402 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 23.01% from its 52-week high of $27.80 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 3.11% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 23.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.40% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.11% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 56.05% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 1.15%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.926 or 8.26%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-22 1409ET