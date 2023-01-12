Advanced search
  Homepage
  Commodities
  Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  01:54:14 2023-01-12 pm EST
23.92 USD   +2.17%
01:53pComex Silver Settles 2.30% Higher at $23.863 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:28pSilver Tiger Metals Outlines Drill Results From El Tigre Mine Project
MT
01:20pNegative Monthly Inflation Print Helps Lift Stocks
MT
Summary 
Summary

Comex Silver Settles 2.30% Higher at $23.863 -- Data Talk

01/12/2023 | 01:53pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery gained 53.60 cents per troy ounce, or 2.30% to $23.863 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Off 11.25% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 35.96% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 3.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.81% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.059 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Up 2.60% from its 2023 settlement low of $23.258 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 51.00% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 0.004%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.10 cent or 0.004%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1352ET

