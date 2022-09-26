Comex Silver Settles 2.31% Lower at $18.406 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery lost 43.50 cents per troy ounce, or 2.31% to $18.406 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $1.142 or 5.84% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Off 31.55% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.87% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 18.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.55% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.87% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 62.21% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 3.63%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.922 or 21.10%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1407ET