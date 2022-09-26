Advanced search
  Homepage
  Commodities
  Silver
  News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  03:04 2022-09-26 pm EDT
18.47 USD   -1.62%
02:28pBayhorse Metallurgical Sample Returns 5.12 g/t Gold from Its Crane Creek Gold Silver Project, Idaho
MT
02:08pComex Silver Settles 2.31% Lower at $18.406 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:30pEquities Decline Amid Growth Concerns; British Pound Touches Record Low
MT
Comex Silver Settles 2.31% Lower at $18.406 -- Data Talk

09/26/2022 | 02:08pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery lost 43.50 cents per troy ounce, or 2.31% to $18.406 today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $1.142 or 5.84% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Off 31.55% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.87% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 18.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.55% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.87% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 62.21% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 3.63%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.922 or 21.10%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1407ET

