Comex Silver Settles 2.31% Lower at $18.406 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery lost 43.50 cents per troy ounce, or 2.31% to $18.406 today
--Down for two consecutive sessions
--Down $1.142 or 5.84% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Down four of the past six sessions
--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
--Off 31.55% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 4.87% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Down 18.76% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 31.55% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 4.87% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Off 62.21% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Month-to-date it is up 3.63%
--Year-to-date it is down $4.922 or 21.10%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
