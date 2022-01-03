Comex Silver Settles 2.31% Lower at $22.790 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery lost 53.80 cents per troy ounce, or 2.31% to $22.790 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Off 22.48% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 6.20% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 16.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 53.20% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down 53.80 cents or 2.31%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-22 1359ET