Comex Silver Settles 2.31% Lower at $22.790 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery lost 53.80 cents per troy ounce, or 2.31% to $22.790 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021
--Off 22.48% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021
--Up 6.20% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
--Down 16.47% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 53.20% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Year-to-date it is down 53.80 cents or 2.31%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-03-22 1359ET