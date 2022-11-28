Comex Silver Settles 2.40% Lower at $20.910 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for November delivery lost 51.50 cents per troy ounce, or 2.40% to $20.910 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 22.23% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 19.14% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 8.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.23% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 19.14% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 57.06% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 9.33%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.418 or 10.37%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1401ET