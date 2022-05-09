Comex Silver Settles 2.43% Lower at $21.782 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for May delivery lost 54.30 cents per troy ounce, or 2.43% to $21.782 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 61.80 cents or 2.76% over the last two sessions

--Down 13 of the past 15 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

--Off 23.07% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Up 1.51% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 20.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.99% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 55.27% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 5.46%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.546 or 6.63%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1402ET