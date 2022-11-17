Advanced search
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:19 2022-11-17 pm EST
20.92 USD   -2.30%
02:05pComex Silver Settles 2.55% Lower at $20.955 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:11pRobert Clary, Holocaust survivor who starred in TV's 'Hogan's Heroes', dies at 96
RE
01:07pBroad-Market ETFs, US Equity Indices Drop as St. Louis Fed President Bullard Calls for More Rate Hikes
MT
Comex Silver Settles 2.55% Lower at $20.955 -- Data Talk

11/17/2022 | 02:05pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for November delivery lost 54.90 cents per troy ounce, or 2.55% to $20.955 today


--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Off 22.07% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 19.39% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 15.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.07% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 19.39% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 56.97% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 9.57%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.373 or 10.17%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-22 1404ET

