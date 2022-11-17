Comex Silver Settles 2.55% Lower at $20.955 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for November delivery lost 54.90 cents per troy ounce, or 2.55% to $20.955 today

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Off 22.07% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 19.39% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 15.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.07% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 19.39% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 56.97% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 9.57%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.373 or 10.17%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

11-17-22 1404ET