Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  05/16 02:35:18 pm EDT
21.54 USD   +1.52%
11:52aRussia gives Credit Bank of Moscow licence to export gold
RE
11:48aSabina Gold & Silver Updates Progress for the Goose Mine Development
MT
09:13aTrevali Mining Reports Q1 Profit, Higher Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 2.63% Higher at $21.535 -- Data Talk

05/16/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for May delivery gained 55.10 cents per troy ounce, or 2.63% to $21.535 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 77.80 cents or 3.75% over the last two sessions

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 23.94% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Up 3.75% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 23.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.91% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.75% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 55.78% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 6.53%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.793 or 7.69%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 1403ET

All news about SILVER
11:52aRussia gives Credit Bank of Moscow licence to export gold
RE
11:48aSabina Gold & Silver Updates Progress for the Goose Mine Development
MT
09:13aTrevali Mining Reports Q1 Profit, Higher Revenue
MT
08:26aExcellon Resources First-Quarter Loss Narrows Even as a Strike at Its Mexico Operations..
MT
08:12aDynacor Gold Mines First-Quarter Profit Climbs on Higher Gold Processing and Improved P..
MT
06:28aCompanies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
05:40aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
04:54aWestern Mines Unearths Visible Nickel at Mulga Tank Project
MT
04:33aMt Malcolm Mines Hits Gold at Dumbarton Tenement
MT
03:12aCredit Suisse nears settlement with West Virginia governor's mining group - FT
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral