Comex Silver Settles 2.63% Higher at $21.535 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for May delivery gained 55.10 cents per troy ounce, or 2.63% to $21.535 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 77.80 cents or 3.75% over the last two sessions

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 23.94% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Up 3.75% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 23.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.91% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.75% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 55.78% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 6.53%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.793 or 7.69%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

05-16-22 1403ET