  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:11 2022-12-07 pm EST
22.71 USD   +2.43%
02:04pComex Silver Settles 2.65% Higher at $22.710 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:04pOutcrop Silver & Gold Undertaking Geological Mapping, Sampling at Historical Frias Mine
MT
01:39pBayhorse Silver Upsizes Non-Flow Through Private Placement
MT
Comex Silver Settles 2.65% Higher at $22.710 -- Data Talk

12/07/2022 | 02:04pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery gained 58.70 cents per troy ounce, or 2.65% to $22.710 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up eight of the past 11 sessions

--Off 15.54% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 29.39% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 1.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.54% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 29.39% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 53.37% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down 61.80 cents or 2.65%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-22 1403ET

