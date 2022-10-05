Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:54 2022-10-05 pm EDT
20.67 USD   -1.65%
02:02pComex Silver Settles 2.65% Lower at $20.479 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:23pUS Stock Drop Midday After Stronger-Than-Forecast Private Payrolls Data; Crude Oil Rises
MT
12:33pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Drop, Treasury Yields Surge on Stronger Private Payrolls
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 2.65% Lower at $20.479 -- Data Talk

10/05/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery lost 55.80 cents per troy ounce, or 2.65% to $20.479 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 23.84% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 16.68% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 9.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.84% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 16.68% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 57.95% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $2.849 or 12.21%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 1401ET

All news about SILVER
02:02pComex Silver Settles 2.65% Lower at $20.479 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:23pUS Stock Drop Midday After Stronger-Than-Forecast Private Payrolls Data; Crude Oil Rise..
MT
12:33pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Drop, Tr..
MT
11:19aDenarius Metals Gains 7% as Secures Option To Acquire Up To 80% Of Toral Zinc Project I..
MT
10:18aRBC Capital Markets Expects Low Prices, Cost Inflation To Impact Q3 Earnings Of Base Me..
MT
10:00aGoGold Resources Says Published Second Annual ESG Sustainability Report
MT
09:45aSpot silver drops 5%…
RE
08:57aDenarius Metals Secures Option To Acquire Up To 80% Of Toral Zinc Project In Spain
MT
08:46aOutcrop Silver & Gold Appoints CFO
MT
08:30aEloro Resources Highlights Intersections in High-Grade Feeder Zone in Santa Barbara Tar..
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish