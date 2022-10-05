Comex Silver Settles 2.65% Lower at $20.479 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery lost 55.80 cents per troy ounce, or 2.65% to $20.479 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 23.84% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 16.68% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 9.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.84% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 16.68% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 57.95% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $2.849 or 12.21%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 1401ET