Comex Silver Settles 2.77% Higher at $21.477 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for November delivery gained 57.90 cents per troy ounce, or 2.77% to $21.477 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $2.041 or 10.50% over the last three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, June 21, 2022

--Off 20.12% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 22.37% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 11.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.12% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 22.37% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 55.90% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 12.30%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.851 or 7.93%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-22 1400ET