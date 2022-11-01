Comex Silver Settles 2.87% Higher at $19.673 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for November delivery gained 54.80 cents per troy ounce, or 2.87% to $19.673 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Off 26.83% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.09% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 16.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.83% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.09% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 59.60% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $3.655 or 15.67%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

