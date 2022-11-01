Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:19 2022-11-01 pm EDT
19.69 USD   +2.87%
02:00pComex Silver Settles 2.87% Higher at $19.673 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:37pUS Stocks Fall Midday After Job Opening Data
MT
12:42pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Equity Indices Fall as Job Openings Weaken Case for Slowing of Rate Hikes
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 2.87% Higher at $19.673 -- Data Talk

11/01/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for November delivery gained 54.80 cents per troy ounce, or 2.87% to $19.673 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Off 26.83% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.09% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 16.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.83% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.09% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 59.60% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $3.655 or 15.67%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1359ET

All news about SILVER
02:00pComex Silver Settles 2.87% Higher at $19.673 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:37pUS Stocks Fall Midday After Job Opening Data
MT
12:42pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Equity Indices Fall as ..
MT
10:52aNational Bank of Canada Neutral On First Majestic's Latest Jerritt Canyon Drill Results
MT
10:00aXali Gold Increased Ownership in SDA Plant; Provided Update on El Oro Tailings Project,..
MT
09:49aAya Gold & Silver Up 5.2% as it Ramps Up Exploration at Its Morocco Properties
MT
09:36aReyna Gold Says Identified "Major Geophysical Anomalies and Further High-Grade Gold, Si..
MT
09:08aScientists in Germany turn up heat on seagrass in climate change fight
RE
08:36aNew Pacific Metals Details Assays From Second Drill Hole At Silverstrike Project
MT
08:22aSkeena Resources Down 1.9% in Premarket Trade as Eskay Creek Drilling Shows Deep Minera..
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish