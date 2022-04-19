Log in
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  04/19 02:25:03 pm EDT
25.20 USD   -2.49%
01:45pInca One Reports Record Q1 2022 Sales of US$14.5 Million
MT
01:34pAnalysis-Musk's tweets fuel mining industry's hopes of a buyout by Tesla
RE
01:29pEquities Rise Midday as Housing Starts Reach Highest Level in 15 Years
MT
Comex Silver Settles 2.87% Lower at $25.391 -- Data Talk

04/19/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for April delivery lost 74.90 cents per troy ounce, or 2.87% to $25.391 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, April 11, 2022

--Off 10.32% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Up 18.32% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 1.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.57% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 14.51% from its 2022 settlement low of $22.174 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 47.86% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 1.07%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.063 or 8.84%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-22 1400ET

