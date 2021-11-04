Comex Silver Settles 2.93% Higher at $23.906 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for November delivery gained 68.00 cents per troy ounce, or 2.93% to $23.906 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Off 18.68% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021
--Up 11.40% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
--Down 5.03% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 18.68% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021
--Up 11.40% from its 2021 settlement low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
--Off 50.91% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Year-to-date it is down $2.426 or 9.21%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
