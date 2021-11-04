Comex Silver Settles 2.93% Higher at $23.906 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for November delivery gained 68.00 cents per troy ounce, or 2.93% to $23.906 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 18.68% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 11.40% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 5.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.68% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 11.40% from its 2021 settlement low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 50.91% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $2.426 or 9.21%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-21 1400ET