Comex Silver Settles 2.95% Higher at $18.796 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery gained 53.90 cents per troy ounce, or 2.95% to $18.796 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 30.10% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.09% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 12.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.10% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.09% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 61.40% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 5.82%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.532 or 19.43%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-22 1402ET