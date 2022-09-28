Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:24 2022-09-28 pm EDT
18.93 USD   +3.05%
02:03pComex Silver Settles 2.95% Higher at $18.796 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:26pEquities Rebound Midday After Bank of England Moves to Support UK's Bond Market
MT
01:00pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Rebound After Treasury Yields Sink
MT
Comex Silver Settles 2.95% Higher at $18.796 -- Data Talk

09/28/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery gained 53.90 cents per troy ounce, or 2.95% to $18.796 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 30.10% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.09% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 12.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.10% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.09% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 61.40% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 5.82%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.532 or 19.43%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-22 1402ET

Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish