Comex Silver Settles 2.95% Higher at $18.796 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery gained 53.90 cents per troy ounce, or 2.95% to $18.796 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
--Snaps a three session losing streak
--Off 30.10% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 7.09% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Down 12.41% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 30.10% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 7.09% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Off 61.40% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Month-to-date it is up 5.82%
--Year-to-date it is down $4.532 or 19.43%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
