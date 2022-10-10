Comex Silver Settles 3.15% Lower at $19.556 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery lost 63.60 cents per troy ounce, or 3.15%(rounded) to $19.556 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $1.039 or 5.04% over the last two sessions

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 27.27% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.42% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 13.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.27% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.42% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 59.84% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 3.14%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.772 or 16.17%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1404ET