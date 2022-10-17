Advanced search
  Homepage
  Commodities
  Silver
  News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:13 2022-10-17 pm EDT
18.65 USD   +1.42%
02:02pComex Silver Settles 3.66% Higher at $18.674 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:28pStocks Advance Midday as Corporate Earnings Season Continues
MT
01:02pCopper Fox Metals Completes Metallurgical Drill Program at Schaft Creek Project
MT
Comex Silver Settles 3.66% Higher at $18.674 -- Data Talk

10/17/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery gained 65.90 cents per troy ounce, or 3.66% to $18.674 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Snaps a six session losing streak

--Off 30.55% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.40% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 19.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.55% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.40% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 61.66% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 1.51%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.654 or 19.95%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-17-22 1401ET

